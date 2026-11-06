Canada adds 15 aquatic species to Species at Risk Act with negligible direct commercial cost

The Canadian government is expanding the Species at Risk Act (SARA) to include 15 new aquatic species, a move that shifts the legal status of several Western Canadian fish and shark populations. While the administrative change increases the number of protected species, the immediate economic impact on the commercial fishing sector is negligible, with estimated annual costs of $1,000 for the harvest sector and $400 for processing, as these species are primarily encountered as incidental bycatch rather than targeted commercial stocks.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by dyonis, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Lake Peito, Canada

The Mechanism of Marine Protection

The process of listing a species under SARA follows a specific regulatory chain: assessment by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC), followed by a proposal to the federal minister of environment and climate change. Once listed, the legislation acts as a legal constraint, prohibiting the killing, harming, capturing, or selling of the species.

This SARA framework operates alongside the Fisheries Act, which focuses on the sustainability of major stocks. The Fisheries Act utilizes a three-zone precautionary approach-critical, cautious, and healthy-to determine the level of intervention required to rebuild depleted stocks. Currently, 56 fish stocks, including salmon and scallops, fall under these rebuilding protections, yet over half of the 200 federally managed fish stocks remain outside these specific sustainability provisions.

Case Study: The North Pacific Spiny Dogfish

The listing of the North Pacific spiny dogfish illustrates the gap between biological vulnerability and commercial utility. The species possesses a restrictive reproductive mechanism: a 22-month gestation period and low birth rates, combined with a lifespan of up to 80 years. These traits make the population slow to recover from depletion.

Historically, the dogfish fishery in British Columbia saw a volume peak of 15,000 tonnes in 1942 and a value peak of $13.1 million for 3,800 tonnes in 2003. However, by 2011, the allowable catch had dropped to 2,000 tonnes, and commercial activity has largely ceased since 2014. Because the population between the mainland and Vancouver Island is classified as "uncertain" and the west coast population as "depleted," the SARA listing triggers a requirement for management plans and research rather than immediate strict prohibitions on capture.

Scale of Conservation Gaps

The disparity between scientific assessment and legal protection remains significant. Of the 174 marine fish populations assessed by COSEWIC, 50 have been identified as endangered, yet only 13 are listed under SARA. Only three of those-the Pacific basking shark, the Atlantic white shark, and Atlantic salmon in the Bay of Fundy-carry the "endangered" designation. This indicates a systemic lag in transitioning scientific data into enforceable legal protections for commercially relevant marine species.