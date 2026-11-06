Air India resumes nonstop flights to New York from Delhi and Mumbai

Air India has restored nonstop operations for its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York (JFK and Newark EWR), effectively reducing total travel time by approximately four hours. This change, implemented on Wednesday, marks the end of mandatory technical stops in Rome (Fiumicino) that had been in place since February 28, when escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict forced a rerouting of flights.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Airplane in the sky

The shift in flight scheduling is the direct result of a revised risk assessment by the airline's operations team. While Iranian airspace remains closed, the risk rating for Iraq, Syria, and Jordan has decreased sufficiently to allow aircraft to transit through Iraqi airspace. By regaining access to this corridor, Air India can now bypass the Rome stopover, bringing total flight duration down to 15-16 hours, compared to the previous 20-hour itinerary.

The operational complexity of these routes has been compounded over the last year. Since last April, the closure of Pakistani airspace has already extended flight paths to the west. When Iranian airspace also became unavailable in February, the resulting distance increase exceeded the fuel capacity limits for a single leg, necessitating the introduction of refueling stops.

According to pilots operating these sectors, the restoration of Iraqi airspace allows for nonstop flights, but certain operational constraints persist. A "load penalty" remains in effect due to the continued closure of Pakistani airspace; this means the airline may still need to restrict the number of passengers or cargo to carry the additional fuel required for the longer detour.

Looking ahead, Air India expects these nonstop services to remain stable through November and December. However, a potential return to technical stops may occur in January, as seasonal headwinds typically increase during winter, potentially impacting fuel calculations for heavily loaded aircraft. The airline anticipates further capacity increases toward North America and the west should geopolitical conditions improve and Iranian airspace eventually reopen.