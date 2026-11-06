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ING Bank to offload $500 million data centre loan portfolio amid AI sector volatility

World

Dutch banking giant ING is seeking to offload a portfolio of data centre loans valued at approximately $500 million, signalling a strategic shift in its exposure to the high-growth but capital-intensive AI infrastructure sector. According to reports, the bank has initiated a "bids-wanted-in-competition" process for a dozen loans, with a minimum bid size set at $10 million.

An employee goes through symmetrical rows of server racks in a huge modern data center
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
An employee goes through symmetrical rows of server racks in a huge modern data center

Of particular significance is a $25 million loan linked to a large-scale data centre facility in New Mexico. This site is integrated into the 'Stargate' project-a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure venture backed by industry heavyweights including OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle. The portfolio also encompasses debt tied to established operators such as Vantage Data Centers and CyrusOne, with bids expected by November 19.

This divestment comes amid a volatile period for the technology sector. Market sentiment has been dampened by a broader selloff affecting chipmakers and 'neocloud' providers, triggered by concerns that a Democratic victory in the US midterms could lead to more stringent regulatory oversight of AI and big tech. This market correction has already wiped an estimated $3 trillion in market capitalisation from S&P 500 companies.

The impact is clearly visible in the equity markets, where data centre operators like Applied Digital, Cipher Digital, and IREN have seen their shares plunge by more than 14%. For financial institutions like ING, these dynamics increase the risk profile of long-term infrastructure loans, prompting a move to lock in exits or transfer risk to other investors who have a higher appetite for the current volatility in AI capital expenditure.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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