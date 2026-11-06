Home Ministry eases passport and visa rules for specific foreign nationals in India

The Union Home Ministry has introduced the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, easing passport and visa requirements for several specific categories of foreign nationals residing in India. These amendments target individuals who face systemic barriers in renewing travel documents or those who entered the country under specific humanitarian or historical circumstances.

A significant portion of the relief is directed toward Pakistani citizens who moved to India before December 31, 2009, with the intent of permanent residence, but are unable to renew their passports because they lack a computerised nationality identity card issued by the Pakistani government. Similar exemptions apply to religious minorities from Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as Tibetans and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

For minority communities-specifically Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, and Parsis from Pakistan-who entered India before December 31, 2024, due to religious persecution, the order provides relief regardless of whether they arrived without documents or with passports that have since expired. However, these individuals are still required to obtain an appropriate visa category after entry to ensure their continued legal stay.

The order also addresses specific historical and familial cases. It exempts male members of the Muslim community who were originally Indian citizens, moved to Pakistan between August 15, 1947, and December 31, 1965, while leaving family in India, and subsequently returned and settled in Kerala by December 31, 2009, on a Pakistani passport that is now expired or lost. To qualify, these individuals must not have married or acquired immovable property in Pakistan, must have left Indian citizen family members behind, must pledge not to return to Pakistan, and must clear police and security screenings.

Other groups benefiting from these exemptions include:

Persons of Indian Origin: Those who acquired citizenship in Malaysia or Singapore and returned to India by December 31, 2009, whose passports have expired and cannot be renewed due to the laws of those countries, provided they have proof of Indian origin.

Those who acquired citizenship in Malaysia or Singapore and returned to India by December 31, 2009, whose passports have expired and cannot be renewed due to the laws of those countries, provided they have proof of Indian origin. Tibetan Nationals: Those who entered India after 1959 but before May 30, 2003, via a permit from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, or after May 30, 2003, via special entry permits at the Indo-Nepal border.

Those who entered India after 1959 but before May 30, 2003, via a permit from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, or after May 30, 2003, via special entry permits at the Indo-Nepal border. Sri Lankan Tamils: Registered nationals who sought shelter in India up to January 9, 2015.

Registered nationals who sought shelter in India up to January 9, 2015. Military Personnel: Members of the Indian naval, military, or air forces on duty, their accompanying families on government transport, and foreign military crews arriving for ship repairs with valid military IDs and permits.

Regarding regional travel, the order streamlines protocols for citizens of Nepal and Bhutan. They may enter or exit India using any one of the documents specified in the visa manual. However, this exemption does not apply if they are travelling to or from countries other than Nepal or Bhutan; in such instances, a valid passport is mandatory. Additionally, those transiting through China, Macau, Hong Kong, or Pakistan must possess both a valid passport and a valid visa.

Indian citizens travelling to or from Nepal and Bhutan by land or air must present an identity document specified in the visa manual. Similar to foreign nationals, if the journey involves countries other than these two neighbours via the Indo-Nepal or Indo-Bhutan borders, a valid passport remains a requirement, and travel must occur through designated immigration points.