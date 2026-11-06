World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

India urges UN to implement stricter accountability for attacks on peacekeepers

World

India has formally urged the United Nations to establish stricter accountability mechanisms for attacks on peacekeepers, citing a shift toward asymmetric and technologically-driven threats that endanger 'Blue Helmets' in the field. Speaking at the annual debate on the comprehensive review of peacekeeping operations, Colonel Tarunendra Pratap Singh, Military Advisor at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, emphasised that the evolving nature of conflict requires a fundamental update to how personnel are protected and how missions are mandated.

Indian army trucks with anti-aircraft missiles at the parade
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Press Information Bureau, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL)
Indian army trucks with anti-aircraft missiles at the parade

The demand for accountability is not merely rhetorical but is anchored in a specific policy framework. Colonel Singh highlighted India's leadership regarding UN Security Council Resolution 2589, adopted during India's presidency of the council in August 2021, which specifically addresses crimes against peacekeepers. This push for legal and operational consequences for perpetrators underscores a growing gap between the increasing risks faced by troops and the current levels of protection and justice available to them.

A critical systemic friction point identified by India is the disparity between mission mandates and the resources provided to execute them. Colonel Singh warned against the "embarrassment" of requiring peacekeepers to "do more with less," arguing that capability enhancement and resources must be secured at the point of authorisation. This highlights a structural bottleneck where political objectives are set by the Security Council without commensurate operational funding or equipment, leaving troop-contributing countries to bridge the gap.

Furthermore, India has called for a shift in the UN's decision-making architecture. New Delhi is advocating for a "structured voice" for troop and police contributing countries (TCCs/PCCs), suggesting that consultations with those who actually deploy personnel should be institutionalised before mandates are adopted or reviewed. This is a direct challenge to the current top-down approach, where those implementing the mission have limited influence over the strategic parameters of their deployment.

The intervention also addressed the sustainability of peacekeeping missions. India cautioned against missions sustained on "political life support"-those that lack a clear operational rationale or alignment with the host state's priorities. According to Colonel Singh, such missions drain vital resources and damage the overall credibility of UN peacekeeping by becoming permanent auxiliary political instruments rather than transitional security measures.

India's position is backed by significant historical and operational data. Having deployed over 3,00,000 troops across 50 missions, India remains one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping. This commitment includes a focused effort on gender-inclusive operations; since the deployment of the first all-female police unit in Liberia in 2007, India has integrated female engagement teams into its contingents, currently deploying 160 women peacekeepers to enhance mandate delivery.

By linking these operational realities to its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2028-29 term, India is signaling that the reform of the peacekeeping architecture-specifically regarding safety, resource allocation, and representative governance-will be a central pillar of its diplomatic agenda.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Business
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding
Former USSR
EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Last materials
Hidden signatures in 18th-century remains: how volcanic activity crippled bone development for generations
Switching to Potassium Salt Could Prevent 3 Million Deaths, But One Group Must Avoid It
India urges UN to implement stricter accountability for attacks on peacekeepers
Poor Indians suffer most from air pollution while contributing least
Ingrown Toenails: Why Trimming Is Not the Cure
Dangerous cardiometabolic threat: Simple nightly habit shielded brain health in Swedish study
The ice age silence finally broke: researchers separated ancient human marks from modern noise
Nature broke its own iron law: how a spinning cosmic giant defied thermodynamic limits in deep space
Morning vs. Evening Washing: How Timing Dictates Structural Risks for Fine and Coarse Hair
Rose and grape protection guide: timing of winter covers determines survival of sensitive shoots
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.