India urges UN to implement stricter accountability for attacks on peacekeepers

India has formally urged the United Nations to establish stricter accountability mechanisms for attacks on peacekeepers, citing a shift toward asymmetric and technologically-driven threats that endanger 'Blue Helmets' in the field. Speaking at the annual debate on the comprehensive review of peacekeeping operations, Colonel Tarunendra Pratap Singh, Military Advisor at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, emphasised that the evolving nature of conflict requires a fundamental update to how personnel are protected and how missions are mandated.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Press Information Bureau, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL) Indian army trucks with anti-aircraft missiles at the parade

The demand for accountability is not merely rhetorical but is anchored in a specific policy framework. Colonel Singh highlighted India's leadership regarding UN Security Council Resolution 2589, adopted during India's presidency of the council in August 2021, which specifically addresses crimes against peacekeepers. This push for legal and operational consequences for perpetrators underscores a growing gap between the increasing risks faced by troops and the current levels of protection and justice available to them.

A critical systemic friction point identified by India is the disparity between mission mandates and the resources provided to execute them. Colonel Singh warned against the "embarrassment" of requiring peacekeepers to "do more with less," arguing that capability enhancement and resources must be secured at the point of authorisation. This highlights a structural bottleneck where political objectives are set by the Security Council without commensurate operational funding or equipment, leaving troop-contributing countries to bridge the gap.

Furthermore, India has called for a shift in the UN's decision-making architecture. New Delhi is advocating for a "structured voice" for troop and police contributing countries (TCCs/PCCs), suggesting that consultations with those who actually deploy personnel should be institutionalised before mandates are adopted or reviewed. This is a direct challenge to the current top-down approach, where those implementing the mission have limited influence over the strategic parameters of their deployment.

The intervention also addressed the sustainability of peacekeeping missions. India cautioned against missions sustained on "political life support"-those that lack a clear operational rationale or alignment with the host state's priorities. According to Colonel Singh, such missions drain vital resources and damage the overall credibility of UN peacekeeping by becoming permanent auxiliary political instruments rather than transitional security measures.

India's position is backed by significant historical and operational data. Having deployed over 3,00,000 troops across 50 missions, India remains one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping. This commitment includes a focused effort on gender-inclusive operations; since the deployment of the first all-female police unit in Liberia in 2007, India has integrated female engagement teams into its contingents, currently deploying 160 women peacekeepers to enhance mandate delivery.

By linking these operational realities to its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2028-29 term, India is signaling that the reform of the peacekeeping architecture-specifically regarding safety, resource allocation, and representative governance-will be a central pillar of its diplomatic agenda.