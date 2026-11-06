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Poor Indians suffer most from air pollution while contributing least

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The Supreme Court of India has highlighted a stark disparity in the impact of air pollution, noting that the economically weaker sections of society suffer the most from deteriorating air quality despite contributing the least to its cause. During a suo motu hearing on the regulatory framework for pollution control, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant pointed specifically to the role of large vehicles and high-emission cars in worsening the environment of the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi and its people
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова
Delhi and its people

The court's observations came as Delhi faced a severe smog crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) approaching the 400 mark. CJI Surya Kant cautioned against the tendency to blame the poor for pollution, particularly during the Diwali festive season. He noted that for many in the lower income brackets, the festive period is not a luxury but a critical source of livelihood dependent on seasonal employment.

"Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers,” the CJI remarked, suggesting that the primary contributors are those with the financial means to own and operate high-emission vehicles. The Bench emphasized that the volume and type of vehicles plying on roads connecting Delhi with satellite cities-such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad-constitute a major component of the crisis.

Regarding agricultural contributions to smog, the Court stressed that instead of punitive measures, there is a pressing need to educate farmers on the use of machinery for crop residue management to discourage stubble burning.

The Bench also deliberated on a plea to mandate the closure of schools or the implementation of hybrid learning models once the AQI crosses a specific threshold, stating that the court would rely on expert testimony before making a decision on students' safety and education access.

Representing the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati detailed current regulatory efforts targeting five primary pollution sources: industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, road dust, construction and demolition waste, and stubble burning. She informed the court of existing measures, including the geo-tagging of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and the use of social media and applications to identify and penalise visibly polluting vehicles.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to resume the matter on November 16, following the Diwali vacation.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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