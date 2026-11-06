Six police ranks placed under close arrest after custodial death attributed to blunt trauma

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has placed six police ranks under close arrest following the death of 32-year-old Gavin Kennard Douglas, who sustained fatal injuries while in custody at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station on October 31.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены A police officer is watching a video at her desk

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 2 by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh concluded that Mr. Douglas died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma. During the examination, two Taser studs were recovered from the deceased's body and entered into evidence as exhibits.

Former minister and parliamentarian Annette Ferguson has called for an independent investigation with external oversight, arguing that the pathology findings necessitate a transparent accounting of the force used during the detention. In a letter published via Village Voice News on November 4, Ms. Ferguson questioned the proportionality of the force applied and the adherence to established custody procedures.

Circumstances of Detention

Mr. Douglas had been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery reported on October 28 at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop. Police reports indicate that the deceased became aggressive and resisted officers while being placed in the lock-ups. According to official accounts, he was later found frothing at the mouth and was transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The case has drawn further attention as the deceased's mother, Police Inspector Colette Jones, has publicly demanded a full explanation regarding the injuries her son sustained while in state care.

Procedural Demands

While acknowledging the commitment of Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond to a thorough probe, Ms. Ferguson has urged the government to move beyond assurances toward concrete action. She has specifically requested the preservation and examination of CCTV footage, station records, and custody registers.

The former minister highlighted a perceived pattern of deaths in police custody, citing the cases of Jordan Payne and Hemat Kumar Mohamed as context for her demand for a comprehensive review of police detention procedures and the use of force.

At this stage, the OPR investigation remains ongoing. The placement of officers under close arrest is a procedural step; no criminal responsibility or final cause of death beyond the medical finding of blunt trauma has been legally established in a court of law.