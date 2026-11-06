The gavel falls on selective justice: High court decision in Georgetown changes everything

Former Magistrate and Senior State Counsel Albert Baldeo has called for the continued detention of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed to be determined strictly by legal standards rather than political considerations, emphasizing that the principle of equal application of the law must hold for government officials, opposition figures, and ordinary citizens alike.

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The core of Baldeo's argument centers on the procedural status of Mohamed, who faces charges under Section 9 of the Cybercrime Act regarding the alleged access to or disclosure of Safe City CCTV footage. With Mohamed's refusal of bail now pending before the High Court, Baldeo asserts that the state must demonstrate lawful grounds for keeping an unconvicted individual in custody. He notes that under Guyana's Bail Act 2022, bail may only be denied if there are substantial grounds to believe the accused will abscond, commit another offence, interfere with witnesses, tamper with evidence, or obstruct justice.

A key legal distinction highlighted in the commentary is the statutory definition of a "serious offence” under the Bail Act, which typically refers to crimes carrying a maximum penalty exceeding five years. Baldeo points out that the charged cybercrime offence reportedly carries a maximum penalty of exactly five years. While he acknowledges this does not automatically guarantee bail, he argues it is legally significant and should influence the court's assessment of necessity for continued imprisonment.

Baldeo urges the High Court to evaluate whether specific evidentiary factors support the detention, such as whether Mohamed has absconded, failed to attend court, breached previous bail conditions, or shown concrete intent to threaten witnesses or flee Guyana. He argues that if such concrete evidence is absent, continued imprisonment becomes increasingly difficult to justify, particularly when the strength of the prosecution case regarding the specific Section 9 allegation remains a matter for the trial court to determine.

The former magistrate suggests that if the court has concerns about flight risk or witness interference, stringent bail conditions-such as the surrender of passports, substantial sureties, regular police reporting, travel restrictions, and fixed residence-should be considered as alternatives to incarceration. Baldeo emphasizes that bail should not serve as punishment before trial, nor should political office confer immunity from prosecution. He concludes that the central question is whether the state has proved that continued detention is necessary or if legitimate concerns can be adequately addressed through strict bail conditions, reiterating that the presumption of innocence must prevail if the statutory grounds for refusal are not established.