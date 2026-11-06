Guyana deploys barge MB Sandaka to replace MV Canawaima on Corentyne crossing

Suriname and Guyana have agreed on an interim arrangement to maintain cross-border river transport as the MV Canawaima enters drydock for major repairs. Under this agreement, Guyana will deploy the barge MB Sandaka to operate the Corentyne River crossing between Moleson Creek and South Drain, ensuring the continuity of movement for people and goods during the repair period.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Panama Canal

The Public Works Ministry of Guyana stated that the MB Sandaka will commence operations on November 7. The duration of the MV Canawaima's absence from service remains undetermined, with Public Works Minister Juan Edghill noting that the timeline depends on the examination of the vessel and the procurement of necessary supplies.

This operational substitution follows earlier safety interventions this year, during which the Maritime Authority of Suriname ordered the Canawaima to cease operations due to widespread safety concerns. Although the vessel resumed service shortly after to alleviate the stranding of passengers in both countries, it did not undergo the required repairs and rehabilitation at that time. Ministers responsible for relevant portfolios in both nations have engaged in discussions to secure this continuity, supported by collaborative efforts from the maritime authorities of Guyana and Suriname.

Purchased through a European Union-funded project, the MV Canawaima has been in operation since 1998. Amidst anticipated economic growth driven by oil and gas discoveries in Suriname, the Surinamese government has proposed replacing the aging ferry with two new vessels to enhance capacity and safety on the route.