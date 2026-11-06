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Salary gap with neighbouring councils blamed as Bristol fails to fill enforcement posts

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Bristol City Council faces a procedural bottleneck that prevents it from closing illegal development cases, as a national shortage of planning enforcement officers leaves the authority unable to fill key positions despite a £300,000 budget increase. The result is a growing backlog where unlawful changes to buildings remain active while enforcement notices are contested or delayed.

At the core of this operational failure is the council's inability to recruit two principal planning enforcement officers. The council, which received additional funding in February, has increased the salary for the most senior role but has not raised pay for other enforcement staff, citing broader fairness constraints. Meanwhile, live enforcement cases have more than doubled from 291 in 2016 to 719 this year, while the number of cases closed annually has declined.

The immediate consequence of this staffing gap is a specific legal constraint: the council cannot take further enforcement action while a case is under appeal to the government's Planning Inspectorate. A prime example is Kulture Training Club in Fishponds, which opened without planning permission and was subject to an enforcement notice ordering it to shut down. The gym is now appealing that decision. Until the Inspectorate issues a ruling-a process that can take several months-the council is legally barred from pursuing further measures against the site, allowing the unauthorised use to continue despite repeated refusals.

Councillors have criticised this stalemate, pointing to the disparity in recruitment incentives. Somerset Council, a neighbouring authority, is currently advertising a similar principal planning officer role at a salary of £56,528, whereas Bristol's maximum offer for the position is £51,928. Green councillor Guy Poultney argued that the council's failure to match private sector or neighbouring public sector pay rates signals a lack of urgency. "We've tried nothing, it's not worked, so we're not going to try anything else,” he stated, highlighting the council's decision to maintain its current recruitment strategy despite years of unfilled posts.

Simone Wilding, the council's chief planner, maintained that the recruitment difficulty stems from a national shortage rather than solely from pay levels. She noted that the council has utilised "innovative ways” to secure one hire and hopes internal staff will step up, describing the resolution as a "medium to long-term haul.” However, the Local Government Ombudsman has warned that three-quarters of councils are struggling to recruit staff, with turnover leading to lost evidence and repeated work. The Ombudsman stated that without proper resourcing, "development without enforcement is a recipe for planning chaos,” a situation Bristol is currently experiencing as unauthorised HMOs, gyms, and other conversions continue to operate without penalty during the appeal period.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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