World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

DCMS allocates £15 million to gift books to 300,000 pre-school children in England

World » Europe » UK

The government has confirmed a £15 million investment aimed at providing books to 300,000 pre-school children across England. The initiative, coordinated by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, is designed to increase access to reading materials for young children before they enter formal schooling, irrespective of their socio-economic background or location.

Children reading
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Angelamatheson1975, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Children reading

The funding is specifically earmarked for book gifting, a move intended to remove the financial barriers that often dictate which children have access to a home library. Lisa Nandy stated that the programme seeks to ensure that a child's postcode does not determine their access to the tools that foster creativity and early learning.

The delivery of the programme involves partnerships with literacy and arts organisations. Steve Korris, Executive Director of The Dollywood Foundation UK, noted that the investment supports the ambition of ensuring every child grows up with books of their own. BookTrust co-CEOs Diana Gerald MBE and Annie Crombie described shared reading as a child's primary introduction to culture and storytelling.

Early Education Minister Paul Waugh framed the initiative as a foundational step within a broader strategy, linking the book gifting to wider curriculum reforms and the National Year of Reading. The goal is to establish reading as a consistent presence in a child's life from the pre-school years through to the end of their schooling.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, added that the initiative is intended to help young children learn and thrive by placing physical books directly into their hands.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
World
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Kazakhstan aims to boost sunflower hull pellet exports to 250,000 tons
Kazakhstan aims to boost sunflower hull pellet exports to 250,000 tons
Last materials
Guyana deploys barge MB Sandaka to replace MV Canawaima on Corentyne crossing
Air India resumes nonstop flights to New York from Delhi and Mumbai
DCMS allocates £15 million to gift books to 300,000 pre-school children in England
Aramco's Pipeline Bypasses Hormuz Risks with 10M Bpd Target
Russia Links African Air Expansion to Unit Economics, Not Regulatory Approval
Gateshead Council legal officer flags hasty closure of Women and Girls advisory committee
Welsh secondary schools remove Universal Credit income cap for free meals
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
BYD Leopard 8: A Performance Trade-off Against the Land Cruiser 300
Jaguar F-Pace: Distinguishing Surface Wear from Structural Failure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.