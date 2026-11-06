DCMS allocates £15 million to gift books to 300,000 pre-school children in England

The government has confirmed a £15 million investment aimed at providing books to 300,000 pre-school children across England. The initiative, coordinated by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, is designed to increase access to reading materials for young children before they enter formal schooling, irrespective of their socio-economic background or location.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Angelamatheson1975, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Children reading

The funding is specifically earmarked for book gifting, a move intended to remove the financial barriers that often dictate which children have access to a home library. Lisa Nandy stated that the programme seeks to ensure that a child's postcode does not determine their access to the tools that foster creativity and early learning.

The delivery of the programme involves partnerships with literacy and arts organisations. Steve Korris, Executive Director of The Dollywood Foundation UK, noted that the investment supports the ambition of ensuring every child grows up with books of their own. BookTrust co-CEOs Diana Gerald MBE and Annie Crombie described shared reading as a child's primary introduction to culture and storytelling.

Early Education Minister Paul Waugh framed the initiative as a foundational step within a broader strategy, linking the book gifting to wider curriculum reforms and the National Year of Reading. The goal is to establish reading as a consistent presence in a child's life from the pre-school years through to the end of their schooling.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, added that the initiative is intended to help young children learn and thrive by placing physical books directly into their hands.