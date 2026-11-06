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DMW and PNP-ACG formalise direct referral pipeline to fast-track online recruitment scam investigations

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine National Police — Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) have established a formal referral mechanism to accelerate the investigation and prosecution of online recruitment scams targeting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

Through a memorandum of agreement signed in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and PNP-ACG acting director Maj. Gen. Andre Dizon formalized a pipeline where complaints filed with the DMW are transmitted directly to cybercrime investigators. The move aims to close the gap between the reporting of a scam and the technical investigation required to track digital fraudsters.

The collaboration addresses a recurring vulnerability in the recruitment process: the use of personal bank accounts and unverified social media advertisements to solicit fees from applicants. Secretary Cacdac emphasized that reports will no longer remain static at the DMW's desk but will now trigger action from the PNP-ACG.

Systemic Safeguards and Digital Literacy

Beyond law enforcement, the partnership integrates preventative measures into the government's mandatory processing for workers. Both agencies will now incorporate modules on online scams, digital literacy, and human trafficking into the Pre-Employment Orientation Seminar (PEOS).

The agreement also mandates coordinated training on emerging cybercrime schemes, identity theft, and case-building. This shift targets the sophistication of modern illegal recruitment, where traditional licensure checks are often bypassed by recruiters operating entirely in the digital space.

Secretary Cacdac urged job seekers to verify if a recruitment agency is licensed and if a specific job order has been approved by the DMW before making any payments. Maj. Gen. Dizon echoed this call for vigilance, stating that the goal is to uphold the law and ensure a safer cyberspace for Filipino migrant workers.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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