Philippines raises unconditional emissions target to 7% in updated climate pledge

The United Nations has praised the Philippines for updating its climate commitments, citing a significant increase in the country's self-funded emissions reduction targets as evidence of stronger national ownership.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The flag of the Philippines

The endorsement came ahead of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which is set to begin on November 9 in Antalya, Türkiye. The Philippines submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement before the summit.

Arnaud Peral, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines, stated that the submission reflects a sustained commitment to climate action. He noted that while the overall framework has been updated to provide a clearer pathway for implementation, the increased unconditional contribution specifically demonstrates a higher level of domestic responsibility.

The new NDC sets a target for a 75 percent net reduction and avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions, including those related to forestry and other land use, for the period of 2025 to 2035. This projection is compared against cumulative emissions under a business-as-usual scenario.

The unconditional component of this target, which the Philippines aims to achieve using domestic resources and national capacities, stands at seven percent. This is a substantial rise from the 2.71 percent unconditional target set in the 2021 NDC, which covered the 2020 to 2030 period.

The remaining 68 percentage points of the reduction target are conditional on international support, including climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives.

The United Nations and its specialized agencies in the Philippines provided input and technical assistance in the formulation of the updated NDC. In its 2026 submission, the Philippine government affirmed its intention to pursue low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways suitable for a highly climate-vulnerable developing country. The document emphasized that implementation would be guided by principles of equity, inclusion, and intergenerational responsibility, requiring targeted solutions that account for varying impacts and costs across different sectors and levels of society.