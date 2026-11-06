End of a legendary era: final iconic utility aircraft officially left the Philippine skies forever

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has officially retired the final six Bell UH-1H Iroquois "Huey" utility helicopters from its fleet, ending more than six decades of operational service.

The decommissioning ceremonies were held at the Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City and were led by PAF chief Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura. According to PAF spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian, the retirement concludes a legacy that began on March 29, 1969, when the first four UH-1H units arrived at Villamor Air Base.

At its peak, the PAF operated between 40 and 60 Huey helicopters across various configurations. The aircraft, which gained global recognition during the Vietnam War, served the Philippines in diverse military operations and humanitarian missions across the archipelago.

Transition to S-70i Black Hawks

The decommissioning of the UH-1H fleet coincides with the PAF's transition to a more modern utility capability. The service has replaced the aging Hueys with a fleet of 45 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters, which are being delivered in phases from 2020 through 2026.

The shift to the S-70i platform is intended to provide the air force with greater versatility, speed, and reliability in executing its current mission requirements, filling the operational gap left by the retired Iroquois units.