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NHS trials blood tests for early detection of abdominal cancers in over 45s

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A trial involving more than 20,000 NHS patients will assess whether blood tests can identify several types of cancer before severe symptoms develop. The programme focuses on prostate, ovarian, bowel, pancreatic, stomach, and liver cancers, as well as other abdominal malignancies.

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Access to the trial is specific to patients aged 45 and over who visit their GP presenting with abdominal symptoms, such as persistent bloating or discomfort. For these individuals, the blood test serves as a potential tool to detect early markers of the disease, aiming to trigger more urgent clinical support sooner than current diagnostic pathways allow.

Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, stated that the trial is part of a wider National Cancer Plan intended to speed up diagnosis and treatment. The initiative seeks to establish if a simple blood test can help GPs identify which patients require urgent intervention.

The difficulty in detecting abdominal cancers often stems from symptoms that mimic less serious conditions. Professor Peter Johnson, NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer, noted that the trial is designed to determine if these tests can ensure the right patients reach the necessary diagnostic stages earlier, when treatment is most likely to be successful.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, described the move as an application of UK medical research to reduce the period of uncertainty patients experience while awaiting a diagnosis.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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