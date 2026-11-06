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Gateshead Council legal officer flags hasty closure of Women and Girls advisory committee

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Gateshead Council has moved its advisory Women and Girls committee to closed sessions, meaning agendas will no longer be published and meetings will be held behind closed doors.

Three women
Photo: Pravda by Марина Лебедева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Three women

The change follows a review of the committee's role and remit. Council leader Nick Allan stated the move was based on recommendations from local authority officers rather than a decision by the Reform administration. He cited a previous meeting where the conduct of members and the public became unmanageable as the catalyst for the change, noting that officers suggested a closed-session format where attendees could be specifically invited.

The committee was established by a full council decision on 20 February 2025. Its formal remit is to act as an advisory body, considering proposals across the council's policy framework to address gender inequality and contribute to local authority functions.

The shift to private sessions has led Liberal Democrat councillor Dawn Welsh to request the council's monitoring officer to clarify who authorised the decision and the legal basis for doing so. Councillors from the Labour and Green parties have also questioned the move, arguing that the committee's focus on public safety and health inequalities requires transparency.

The council's chief legal officer has since written to Deputy Leader Fiona Pearce, the committee's vice-chair, stating that the decision to close the meetings may have been too hasty and could be reviewed.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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