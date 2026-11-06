DBM: Philippine state agencies required to hit 75 percent performance target for employee bonuses

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has set a maximum cap of PHP 30,000 for the one-time Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive for qualified government employees in 2026, though the agency emphasized that this amount is not a guaranteed payment.

Budget Circular 2026-1, signed by DBM Secretary Kim Robert De Leon on Nov. 4, stipulates that the incentive may be released between Dec. 15 and 31, 2026. However, the actual payout depends on three critical variables: the agency's performance, the availability of allowable savings, and strict adherence to eligibility requirements.

Conditions for Eligibility

The incentive is open to regular, contractual, and casual civilian personnel-both full-time and part-time-across national government agencies (NGAs), constitutional offices with fiscal autonomy, state universities and colleges (SUCs), government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), local water districts (LWDs), and local government units (LGUs). This includes rank-and-file members of CSC-accredited negotiating organizations, non-members who pay agency fees, and employees in managerial roles.

To qualify for the grant, agencies must maintain a valid Collective Negotiation Agreement registered with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) that explicitly includes provisions for the incentive and joint cost-cutting measures.

Performance Benchmarks and Funding

The DBM has tied the incentive to measurable productivity. NGAs, SUCs, and GOCCs must generally achieve at least 75 percent of their performance targets by Sept. 30, 2026. LGUs face the same 75 percent performance threshold and must also have obligated at least 75 percent of their FY 2026 appropriation for the 20 percent Development Fund. For LWDs, the requirement is a positive net balance in average net income from January to September of the year.

Crucially, the incentive cannot be funded through regular budget allocations for goods and services intended for the public. The DBM prohibits using balances from abandoned programs or unauthorized fund modifications. The money must instead come from actual savings generated through systems improvements and cost-reduction efforts jointly implemented by management and staff.

Distribution and Accountability

Employees who have served at least 10 months as of Oct. 31, 2026, are eligible for the full approved amount, while those with shorter tenures will receive a proportionate share. The final distribution will be determined by the agency head, guided by recommendations from the Employees' Organization-Management Consultative Committee.

To prevent misuse of public funds, the DBM warned that agency heads and accountable officers could face administrative, civil, or criminal liability for unauthorized payments. All agencies must submit a consolidated report on the disbursement of the 2026 CNA Incentive to the DBM by Jan. 31, 2027.