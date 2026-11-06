Welsh secondary schools remove Universal Credit income cap for free meals

Eligibility for free school meals in Welsh secondary schools is changing. From now on, pupils in Year 7 and Year 8 are entitled to the provision if their household receives Universal Credit, irrespective of other income previously excluded from the calculation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены School canteen: children's queue for lunch and cook

The end of the earnings cap

Under the previous rules, secondary pupils in households receiving Universal Credit only qualified if their annual earnings, excluding benefits, remained below £7,400. This new expansion removes that earnings threshold entirely for the specified year groups. For families whose income sits above that limit but who still receive the credit, the barrier to accessing school meals is removed.

The implementation is currently in a phased rollout. More than half of the local authorities in Wales are already providing meals under this expanded scheme. The remaining authorities are required to offer the provision to eligible pupils by January 2027.

Registration requirements

Entitlement is not automatic. Parents and carers must actively register their children through their local authority to access the meals. This administrative step remains the primary action required to secure the benefit.

Anna Brychan, the Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language, described this rollout as the first step towards extending free meals to more secondary pupils, building on the universal provision already established in primary schools. She noted that access to nutritious food supports concentration, attainment, and overall health, citing the universal primary school scheme as evidence of its impact on families and learners.

Context and broader measures

This expansion follows recent regulatory changes regarding school food standards, which took effect on October 31. The new Healthy Eating in Schools regulations increase the provision of fruit and vegetables while restricting foods high in sugar and fried items. This regulatory framework is set to become an early focus of the upcoming Food Strategy for Wales.

Sioned Williams, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality, framed the secondary school expansion as part of a wider effort to tackle child poverty and reduce inequality in Wales. She referenced an interim evaluation of the primary school scheme, which reported high awareness, uptake, and benefits for pupils' wellbeing and family savings.

Other measures cited by Ms Williams include an expanded childcare offer and the proposed Cynnal child payment pilot for low-income families. However, the pilot's progression remains contingent on assurances from the UK Government that families receiving this payment will not lose other financial support.