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Dangerous prescriptions in the Philippines: doctors warn about the hidden risk of multiple pills

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Health experts have emphasized the critical role of routine medication reviews in safeguarding the well-being of older adults, particularly those managing multiple chronic conditions under different specialists. While polypharmacy, defined as the use of five or more medications, is common among the elderly, clinical specialists note that it is not inherently dangerous if each drug is appropriately selected, correctly dosed, and provides tangible benefit.

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Marc Evans Abat, a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, stated during a recent online health forum that the primary clinical concern is "inappropriate polypharmacy." This occurs when medications are incorrectly dosed, unsuitable for older demographics, or result in an excessive burden of side effects. Abat explained that managing multiple chronic conditions complicates treatment because illnesses and their respective medications can interact unpredictably. Furthermore, patients consulting several specialists risk fragmented care if physicians are unaware of other prescribed drugs.

To address these risks, geriatricians assess whether specific symptoms stem from an underlying illness or a drug interaction, ensuring that the therapeutic benefits outweigh potential adverse effects. Abat stressed the necessity of a two-way communication channel where physicians explain necessary home monitoring, and patients promptly report new symptoms that may warrant treatment adjustments.

Addressing Frailty and Physical Activity

Medication reviews are also integral to managing frailty, a condition characterized by declining physical reserves that increases vulnerability to illness and stress. Abat noted that symptoms such as muscle weakness and unexplained weight loss may signal the onset of frailty. Early intervention should involve proper nutrition, rehabilitation, and an evaluation of medications that might contribute to declining strength.

Both Abat and Ma. Belen Carisma, former president of the Philippine Heart Association, advocated for maintaining physical independence. Abat urged families to avoid excessively "babying" senior citizens, instead encouraging them to remain active. Carisma emphasized that older adults with heart conditions should seek professional guidance on appropriate physical activities, specifically through cardiac rehabilitation programs to determine suitable exercise levels.

Social and Emotional Well-being

Beyond physical health, experts highlighted the importance of social connections, family relationships, and meaningful activities in promoting healthy aging. Carisma encouraged older adults to stay engaged through work, hobbies, and spiritual activities, describing old age as a privilege to be grateful for. She emphasized that life in the elderly age group can be joyful, urging seniors to take care of their bodies because not everyone has the opportunity to grow old.

Abat added that caring for grandchildren can provide older adults with happiness and opportunities for physical activity, allowing them to relive their experiences as parents. However, he cautioned that childcare responsibilities should remain manageable and enjoyable to prevent seniors from experiencing physical or emotional stress. (Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA)

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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