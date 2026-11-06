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Turkmenistan government reports 6.3% GDP growth for January-October period

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's government has reported a 6.3% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the period from January to October, according to figures presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kh. Geldimyradov during a meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by joepyrek from Richmond, Va, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Turkmenistan

Sectoral Breakdown of Growth

While the headline GDP figure indicates an overall expansion, the distribution of growth across sectors reveals a heavy reliance on logistics and services over industrial production. The transport and communications sector saw the most significant jump, rising by 10.4%, followed by trade at 8.6% and the services sector at 8.5%.

In contrast, the primary production sectors showed more modest gains. Construction grew by 6.8%, while the industrial complex increased by 3.8%. The smallest growth was recorded in agriculture, which rose by only 1.2%.

Production Volume vs. GDP

The administration also highlighted a 10% increase in the total volume of products manufactured across the country compared to the same ten-month period last year. This discrepancy-where the total output volume grew by 10% while the GDP rose by 6.3%-suggests that the increase in physical production has not translated proportionally into monetary value, potentially reflecting shifts in pricing or a higher concentration of low-value output.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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