PCG recovers 800kg of contaminated debris following an oil spill in Bataan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has contained an oil spill in Sitio Naswe, Barangay Ipag, Mariveles, Bataan, recovering 800 kilograms of oil-contaminated debris and used absorbent materials from the shoreline.

The incident, reported at approximately 9:30 a. m. last Thursday, involved 25 liters of used oil that spread across 500 square meters of coastal waters. Initial PCG findings indicate the spill originated from washing activities, though the specific type of oil and the exact source are still under investigation.

Containment and Recovery Measures

To prevent the spill from widening, the PCG coordinated with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Agriculture Office of Mariveles to deploy seven absorbent booms and 2,200 absorbent pads. By 3:30 p. m. on the day of the report, these booms were installed along the shoreline of Barangay Ipag.

The recovery operation resulted in the collection of contaminated materials, which were packed into 40 sacks and moved to a secure temporary storage site. The PCG stated that additional equipment has been positioned to concentrate remaining slicks for more efficient removal.

According to the agency, the remaining oil has begun natural weathering, a process where the substance gradually breaks down and disperses in the water. The PCG continues to assess the coastal area and coordinate with local authorities to mitigate the environmental impact.