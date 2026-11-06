Singapore Tourism Board halts operations of Blue Miracle Inspiration over compliance violations

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has suspended travel agency Blue Miracle Inspiration from conducting business activities effective November 6, 2026, following the firm's failure to comply with statutory filing requirements.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Singapore

The suspension was triggered by the agency's failure to submit two mandatory documents: its audited statement of accounts and annual business profile returns. Under current regulations, travel agents are required to file these documents within six months of the close of their financial year.

The administrative action remains in effect for a maximum of six months, though the suspension may be lifted earlier if Blue Miracle Inspiration submits the outstanding filings. Under the terms of the suspension, the agency is prohibited from accepting new travel bookings but remains legally obligated to fulfill all existing commitments to its current customers.

As of November 6, business registry records from Bizfile list Blue Miracle Inspiration as a live company with a registered address at 10 Winstedt Road. While the company's website and social media profiles remain accessible, the STB has updated its official list of licensed travel agents to reflect the agency's current status.