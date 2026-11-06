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Colombia economic activity showed 2.2 percent year-over-year expansion by October 2026

World

According to a NowCast estimate from Bancolombia, economic activity in Colombia expanded by 2.2% year-over-year during the three-month period ending in October 2026. This rate matches the previous quarter's performance but remains below the 3.5% growth recorded a year earlier. The indicator, developed by the Cibest group based on payment channel transaction data, reflects stable but slowing momentum that analysts suggest is falling short of the country's productive potential.

Colombia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colombia

For October 2026 specifically, the seasonally unadjusted year-over-year increase was 1.2%. After adjusting for seasonality, the index rose by 2.0% from September, exceeding the expected 1.4% closing estimate for the prior month. Compared to October 2025, activity grew by 1.8%, a 1.4 percentage point improvement over September's pace. This signals a strengthening of momentum at the end of the quarter, although the annual growth rate remains moderate. These figures are preliminary forecasts and may differ from final official statistics.

The sectoral breakdown reveals a mixed picture of capacity and demand. Financial services led the growth in October, expanding by 8.2% year-over-year, up from 6.6% in September and 2.9% in August. The entertainment sector posted a 10.8% increase, while public administration grew by 5.5%. Energy and agriculture contributed 3.6% and 3.3% growth, respectively, forming a key part of the overall economic impulse.

Other sectors maintained positive trajectories but showed decelerating trends. Industrial activity rose by 1.8% in October, down from 3.0% in June. Trade activity expanded by 2.0%, a sharp decline from the 4.5% growth recorded in November 2025. Real estate increased by 2.0%, while professional services grew by 1.6%, marking the lowest level in the past year of observation.

Construction and mining continued to contract, indicating persistent bottlenecks in these physical production sectors. Construction output fell by 1.0% in October, following declines of 1.3% in September and 2.0% in August. Mining activity decreased by 0.5%, worsening from a 0.2% drop in September. The telecommunications sector exited its negative zone, which it had occupied from July through September, posting a 0.8% increase. The overall economic situation is characterized as a fragile equilibrium, with growth in specific services and financial areas offsetting declines in heavy industry and construction.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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