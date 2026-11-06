Uzbekistan to list aviation and energy giants on international stock exchanges by 2028

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Finance has announced plans to list five major state-owned enterprises on the open market between 2027 and 2028. The entities included in this roadmap are the national airline Uzbekistan Airways, a power grid operator, a hydro-energy holding, a telecommunications monopoly, and a state bank. The ministry stated that these initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled after the companies complete an adaptation process designed to meet the requirements of international investors.

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The announcement follows a recent precedent that demonstrated the country's ability to access secondary markets. This year, Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund (NIF) successfully conducted an IPO on the London and Tashkent stock exchanges. According to ministry data, 35.45% of the fund's shares were sold for a total of 692 million U. S. dollars. While this transaction confirms the functional mechanism for capital attraction, the scale of the upcoming deals involving energy and aviation giants differs significantly from portfolio-based fund operations.

A central component of the reform involves altering corporate governance rules rather than merely selling assets. In October, authorities held the Corporate Governance Day 2026 conference on October 16, where six priority directions for improving management were outlined. Two days earlier, on October 14, the Investors Day event gathered more than 250 foreign investors managing over 2.5 trillion dollars in assets.

These institutional changes and direct communications with major market players are intended to create the infrastructure necessary for industrial and financial giants to enter the market without a discount for opacity in 2027 and 2028. The success of these future listings will depend on whether the transformation required by international market standards deeply impacts operational and management processes, rather than remaining a formal document package. For Uzbek enterprises historically isolated from global market mechanisms, the transition to public capital implies a fundamental shift in incentives from fulfilling administrative tasks to maximizing shareholder value.