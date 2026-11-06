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Spain's non-alcoholic beverage sector contributed 11.81 billion euros to the national economy in 2025

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Spain's non-alcoholic beverage sector generated €11.81 billion in gross value added (GVA) in 2025, accounting for 0.7% of the national GDP, according to a report by Afi for the Asociación de Bebidas Refrescantes. Total sales grew by 3.1% year-on-year to reach €4.96 billion, underpinned by a production system where over 90% of beverages consumed domestically are manufactured within Spain.

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The sector's operational capacity is distributed across 145 activity centers located in 109 municipalities. This infrastructure is heavily decentralized: more than 60% of the municipalities hosting these facilities have populations of fewer than 30,000 people, concentrating industrial activity and supply chain logistics in smaller settlements rather than major urban hubs.

The presence of these production sites correlates with higher local economic indicators between 2019 and 2025. Municipalities with beverage production saw population growth of 4.3%, compared to a national average of 1.2%. Household incomes in these areas are 16.8% higher than the national average, and employment growth exceeded the national rate by 4.7 percentage points. These regions also show a 5.1 percentage point higher share of young and foreign residents than the national average.

The industry supported more than 211,500 jobs in 2025. The sector generates a multiplier effect of 2.9 euros of total economic value added for every euro created directly through production and trade, impacting agriculture, logistics, retail, and hospitality. Consequently, the density of catering establishments in these beverage-linked municipalities is 5.7% higher than the national average.

More than 60% of the industry consists of small and medium-sized family or local businesses. To formalize the link between these producers and local administrations, the Asociación de Bebidas Refrescantes established the "Network of Partner Municipalities of the Spanish Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry," focusing on employment and innovation projects. According to Diego Viscaino, managing partner at Afi, the distribution of production sites across over 100 towns creates a physical link between manufacturing and points of sale throughout the country.

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