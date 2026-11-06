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Brazil Government shifts to domestic production strategy for critical and strategic minerals

World

Brazil's government has moved from a raw material extraction model to a strategy focused on building domestic production chains, a shift formalized by the first meeting of the National Council for Critical and Strategic Minerals (Cimce) in Brasília.

Metallurgical plant
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved
Metallurgical plant

The core operational change addresses the economic dependency on exporting low-value-added raw materials. The new framework ties the extraction of minerals required for batteries, electric vehicles, and electronics to mandatory industrial investments and job creation in the specific regions where mining occurs.

The administration emphasizes that this is not a state takeover. Instead, private and foreign capital are invited to participate under the condition that they integrate into the processing and industrialization of raw materials within Brazil. The government cites legal security and fiscal responsibility as prerequisites for attracting long-term investment in the mining sector.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva framed the initiative as a matter of national sovereignty, responding to the loss of state leverage over strategic industries following the privatization of companies like Vale and Eletrobras. Under the new policy, the state acts as a coordinator, directing the use of natural resources toward long-term infrastructure and education development rather than short-term corporate profit.

Established under Law No. 15.506 in September 2026, Cimce is tasked with three specific operational steps: creating a national list of critical and strategic minerals, identifying priority production chains that require state support, and developing a national plan to reduce import dependence in high-tech sectors.

The council integrates representatives from relevant ministries, regional governments, academia, and the private sector to synchronize scientific research with industrial implementation.

Simultaneously, the government is linking mining operations to environmental objectives. Brazil plans to leverage its management of climate financing, particularly through the BNDES-administered Amazon Fund, as a negotiating position at the COP31 conference in Turkey, aiming to balance industrial growth with international environmental commitments.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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