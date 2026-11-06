Singapore strengthens Transboundary Haze Pollution Act with higher fines and civil enforcement

Singapore's Parliament has unanimously passed amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, shifting the state's strategy from unsuccessful criminal prosecutions toward aggressive financial penalties for companies causing cross-border smoke pollution.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore

The National Environment Agency (NEA) now possesses the authority to initiate civil suits against companies with the Attorney-General's approval. This pivot follows a decade of criminal enforcement since 2014 that resulted in zero convictions. The updated law also expands jurisdiction, allowing authorities to target entities that create the "risk" of haze, even before the air masses cross Singapore's borders.

Financial liabilities have been significantly increased, with maximum fines for violating companies rising to 20 million Singapore dollars. Transactions with related parties now carry penalties of up to 1 million Singapore dollars. These civil sanctions are designed to bypass the legal bottleneck of corporate layering; while criminal law requires identifying a specific "controlling mind"-a difficult task in complex ownership structures-civil penalties target the business entity itself.

The legislative update also allows for criminal proceedings to occur in the absence of the accused and grants authorities the power to make arrests. However, the practical reach of the law remains constrained by national sovereignty. Singaporean authorities cannot conduct investigations on foreign soil without host-country consent, meaning the law's efficacy is tied strictly to a company's commercial exposure within the Singaporean market.

Legal experts and observers note that the act is a mechanism of public enforcement rather than a tool for private compensation, unlike U. S.-style class-action lawsuits. Furthermore, the ability to curb haze depends on evidence gathering across borders and the cooperation of Indonesia, where the restoration of peatlands remains the primary environmental solution.