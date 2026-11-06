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Jharkhand High Court quashes cancellation of JSSC CGL recruitment examination

World

The Jharkhand High Court has quashed the state government's decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination, providing critical legal relief to candidates who had already cleared the recruitment test.

In its ruling delivered on Friday, the court also set aside the government's move to cancel the recruitment advertisement for these appointments. This judicial intervention comes after weeks of intense protests by candidates and ongoing legal battles over alleged irregularities in various state recruitment processes.

The controversy began on August 18, when the Jharkhand government issued a notification cancelling 22 recruitment examinations, including the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams. This move sparked widespread unrest, particularly among candidates who had already been appointed to government posts. These employees argued that the blanket cancellation unfairly punished thousands of innocent candidates to address systemic irregularities.

The court's decision follows a period of procedural delays by the state government, which failed to submit a required affidavit by the September 7 deadline. This led the court to defer hearings until September 18, eventually culminating in the current ruling.

While the High Court has provided relief to JSSC CGL candidates, the broader issue of examination integrity in Jharkhand remains under scrutiny. The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has already arrested two individuals in connection with separate exam fraud cases, including a coaching centre operator in Ranchi accused of soliciting money from candidates to help them clear the 14th JPSC preliminary examination.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court of India. The apex court has issued notices to the Centre and the Jharkhand government regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan. The petition seeks a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or independent probe into alleged irregularities in the 2025 JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, advocating for a fresh exam under Supreme Court-approved safeguards.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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