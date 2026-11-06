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Digital fortress compromised in the Philippines: officials face mounting pressure over security lapses

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is currently coordinating with government agencies to verify reports of alleged data leaks after a cybersecurity advocacy group flagged claims from threat actors on the dark web. As of Friday, the NPC stated it had not received any official personal data breach notifications from the affected agencies.

Data theft
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Data theft

The alerts were triggered by a post on an underground cybercrime forum by a user under the alias "sinigangmixwithgabi," who claimed to have accessed the Human Resource Information System of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). The threat actor alleged that the dataset involves approximately 4,534 employees, containing payroll entries, attendance logs, account records, biometric identifiers, and fragments of application source code.

In a separate incident documented by the civilian group Deep Web Konek, a group calling itself "DeathNoteHackers" claimed to possess data from the Philippine Coast Guard. The alleged leak includes personnel information, rescue records, images, and location data, with screenshots showing roughly 1.35 gigabytes of data distributed across 6,698 files and 3,411 folders.

Verification and Regulatory Obligations

Despite the claims circulating in cybercrime forums, neither the DOTr nor the Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed that information from their infrastructure was compromised. The NPC emphasized that reports of leaks do not automatically prove a breach occurred or that the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10173) was violated.

Deputy Privacy Commissioner and spokesperson Jose Belarmino II stated that the commission is working with the identified agencies to determine the circumstances and verify if personal data were actually compromised. The NPC noted that a formal determination requires a detailed assessment of the facts surrounding each specific claim.

Under NPC Circular No. 16-03, government agencies acting as personal information controllers are mandated to notify both the commission and the affected individuals within 72 hours of discovering, or having a reasonable belief, that a mandatory-notification breach has occurred. The NPC has indicated it will require the concerned agencies to submit necessary reports and comply with these legal obligations if the evidence warrants such action.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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