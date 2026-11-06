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Millions of young workers in Peru left behind: Shadow labor market wipes out social guarantees

World

Seven out of ten young specialists in Peru operate within the shadow economy, reflecting a labor market where formal employment has become an elite privilege. This systemic shift pushes a majority of the youth workforce into informal roles, stripping them of fundamental social guarantees and creating chronic labor vulnerability.

Peru
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Peru

The informal sector effectively absorbs the country's labor potential without providing legal protections. Workers operating without official contracts lack paid leave, sick pay, and the ability to make pension contributions. Efforts by state bodies, including the Superintendency of Formalization and Employment, have yet to produce tangible results, as administrative levers fail to scale with the size of the informal market.

This disparity creates a direct link between a worker's legal status and their access to state services. While legally protected labor guarantees social benefits, these norms remain theoretical for most young people. Labor inspections frequently lack access to informal employers, leaving employees exposed to arbitrary conditions.

Social assistance distribution often follows a logic where support is contingent upon official employment status. This creates a cycle where the fear of losing a sole source of income forces youth to accept substandard conditions, reinforcing the lack of legal rights.

Government strategies to stimulate formal employment have not altered the material reality. The issue is rooted in an economic structure that renders shadow labor the only viable means of survival rather than a choice by the workforce. Without a reversal of this trend, pressure on healthcare and social services is expected to rise as a generation remains without insurance contributions.

"The institutional framework does not provide sufficient protection because economic realities make informal labor a forced norm rather than a choice," Elena Romanova, a social policy expert, told Pravda. Ru. "This transforms temporary vulnerability into a permanent absence of social rights."

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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