Brazil Sets Specific Sin Tax Rates for Tobacco, Alcohol, and Transport

Brazil is implementing a selective tax, known as the "sin tax" (Imposto Seletivo, IS), as part of a broader fiscal reform. Under Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1.399/2026, the mechanism will target goods and services deemed harmful to public health or the environment, with official enforcement beginning in 2027.

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The tax is not a separate levy but is integrated into existing Industrialized Products Tax (IPI) rates through specific conversion coefficients. According to the Presidential Administration, these coefficients are designed to offset potential revenue losses resulting from changes in the tax calculation base.

Tobacco products face the highest burden: cigarettes and cigarillos will be taxed at 66.7%, supplemented by a fixed fee of 3.50 reals per unit. Other tobacco products will be taxed at 37.5%.

Tax rates for beverages are differentiated by composition: rum and other cane molasses spirits are taxed up to 24%, wines and sparkling wines at 8.0%, malt beers at 4.2%, and sugar-sweetened beverages at 2.6%.

For transport and heavy machinery, the tax rate depends on energy efficiency and environmental impact. Vehicles for individuals with disabilities or autism spectrum disorders, taxis, and transport officially designated as "green" by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC) are exempt. Exemptions also apply to trucks with a gross mass over 3,500 kg (excluding pickups) and specialized equipment for the military and security forces.

The extractive sector-including iron ore, oil, gas, and coal-will have a zero tax rate until December 31, 2027. This window allows Congress to establish a permanent taxation regime for mineral resources, which are currently primarily taxed via CFEM and standard federal and regional levies.

The gambling and lottery sector, including Mega-Sena and Lotofácil, is subject to a rate of 0.5%.

The current framework is transitional. The government must submit a bill to Congress by May 31, 2027, specifying final rates that will take effect on January 1, 2028.

While the government describes the tool as extra-fiscal-intended to shift consumer behavior rather than simply raise revenue-the fiscal impact is significant. The 2027 annual budget project (PLOA) estimates that the selective tax will generate nearly 42 billion reals in revenue.