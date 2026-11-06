World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Brazil Sets Specific Sin Tax Rates for Tobacco, Alcohol, and Transport

World

Brazil is implementing a selective tax, known as the "sin tax" (Imposto Seletivo, IS), as part of a broader fiscal reform. Under Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1.399/2026, the mechanism will target goods and services deemed harmful to public health or the environment, with official enforcement beginning in 2027.

Supermarket
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daylen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Supermarket

The tax is not a separate levy but is integrated into existing Industrialized Products Tax (IPI) rates through specific conversion coefficients. According to the Presidential Administration, these coefficients are designed to offset potential revenue losses resulting from changes in the tax calculation base.

Tobacco products face the highest burden: cigarettes and cigarillos will be taxed at 66.7%, supplemented by a fixed fee of 3.50 reals per unit. Other tobacco products will be taxed at 37.5%.

Tax rates for beverages are differentiated by composition: rum and other cane molasses spirits are taxed up to 24%, wines and sparkling wines at 8.0%, malt beers at 4.2%, and sugar-sweetened beverages at 2.6%.

For transport and heavy machinery, the tax rate depends on energy efficiency and environmental impact. Vehicles for individuals with disabilities or autism spectrum disorders, taxis, and transport officially designated as "green" by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC) are exempt. Exemptions also apply to trucks with a gross mass over 3,500 kg (excluding pickups) and specialized equipment for the military and security forces.

The extractive sector-including iron ore, oil, gas, and coal-will have a zero tax rate until December 31, 2027. This window allows Congress to establish a permanent taxation regime for mineral resources, which are currently primarily taxed via CFEM and standard federal and regional levies.

The gambling and lottery sector, including Mega-Sena and Lotofácil, is subject to a rate of 0.5%.

The current framework is transitional. The government must submit a bill to Congress by May 31, 2027, specifying final rates that will take effect on January 1, 2028.

While the government describes the tool as extra-fiscal-intended to shift consumer behavior rather than simply raise revenue-the fiscal impact is significant. The 2027 annual budget project (PLOA) estimates that the selective tax will generate nearly 42 billion reals in revenue.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Europe
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Kazakhstan aims to boost sunflower hull pellet exports to 250,000 tons
Kazakhstan aims to boost sunflower hull pellet exports to 250,000 tons
Last materials
Guyana deploys barge MB Sandaka to replace MV Canawaima on Corentyne crossing
Air India resumes nonstop flights to New York from Delhi and Mumbai
DCMS allocates £15 million to gift books to 300,000 pre-school children in England
Aramco's Pipeline Bypasses Hormuz Risks with 10M Bpd Target
Russia Links African Air Expansion to Unit Economics, Not Regulatory Approval
Gateshead Council legal officer flags hasty closure of Women and Girls advisory committee
Welsh secondary schools remove Universal Credit income cap for free meals
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
BYD Leopard 8: A Performance Trade-off Against the Land Cruiser 300
Jaguar F-Pace: Distinguishing Surface Wear from Structural Failure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.