Retraction follows contradiction of allegations by jail superintendent's testimony

Ramon T. Tulfo, Jr. publicly retracted his allegations that former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez had been secretly exiting his detention facility, acknowledging that the claims were contradicted by the testimony of the jail superintendent.

The retraction follows a post by the broadcaster on Nov. 3, in which he alleged that Mr. Romualdez used a backdoor staircase at the New Quezon City Jail to board a waiting ambulance, with the jail warden allegedly cutting power to security cameras to hide the movement. Mr. Tulfo later described these assertions as fiction and erroneous.

Legal response and institutional verification

The office of former Speaker Romualdez, represented by legal counsel and spokesman Abdiel Dan Elijah "Ade” S. Fajardo, welcomed the correction. Mr. Fajardo noted that Mr. Tulfo admitted to receiving incorrect information from a source and failing to verify it before circulating the claims.

The allegation contradicts the official record maintained by the facility. Jail Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion testified that Mr. Romualdez did not leave the facility or use an ambulance or other vehicle for unauthorized trips. Her testimony stands as the primary counter-evidence to the broadcaster's initial claims.

On Nov. 4, the law firm Solis Medina Fajardo & Malilong sent a demand letter directing Mr. Tulfo to cease repeating the allegations and to remove or correct his original social media post with a prominent clarification. The letter warned of potential legal action if the claims were republished.

Standards of journalistic accountability

The demand letter cited the Supreme Court ruling in Tulfo v. People, which emphasizes the responsibility of journalists to verify information from sources, present the other side, and promptly correct substantive errors. Mr. Fajardo argued that the incident illustrates the damage caused by unverified allegations, particularly when they concern individuals involved in ongoing judicial proceedings.

"A lie, when repeatedly spread, can look like the truth. But in the end, the truth must still prevail,” Mr. Fajardo stated.

He added that Mr. Romualdez remains under lawful detention and continues to respect the authority of the court and the rules of the detention facility. — Pexcel John Bacon