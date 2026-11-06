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Senator Pangilinan proposes expanding crop insurance to cover livestock and equipment

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Senator Francis Pancratius N. Pangilinan is pushing for a comprehensive overhaul of agricultural insurance to shield farmers and fisherfolk from the escalating risks posed by the strong El Niño phenomenon.

Through Senate Bill (SB) No. 2583, filed on October 29, the senator seeks to expand the operational capacity and service reach of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC). The measure aims to move beyond basic coverage by including a broader array of agricultural commodities and assets, specifically targeting palay, livestock, and aquaculture, as well as critical farming equipment and infrastructure.

The proposed legislation focuses on the financial vulnerabilities of agricultural workers, who often face total loss of income during extreme weather events. By broadening the PCIC's mandate, the bill intends to secure continued production cycles and improve the ability of farmers and fisherfolk to access credit, as insurance often serves as a necessary guarantee for financing.

Addressing systemic poverty in agriculture

The push for stronger protections comes amid stark poverty data. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority's 2025 report, the poverty incidence among farmers and fisherfolk stands at 27% and 27.4%, respectively-the highest rates among the country's basic sectors.

Beyond crop loss, SB 2583 proposes to strengthen the PCIC's authority to provide life and accident term insurance. This recognizes that for the most impoverished producers, a single disaster can lead to permanent financial displacement if the loss extends beyond their harvest to their own physical well-being or the tools of their trade.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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