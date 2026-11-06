Uzbekistan's A380 Highway Cuts Kongyrat-Beyneu Transit from 12 Hours to 4

The A380 highway in Uzbekistan, a critical segment of the transport corridor linking China to European markets, is undergoing a targeted physical expansion to remove bottlenecks in regional freight movement. The project focuses on transforming narrow, slow-moving sections of the road into high-capacity arteries to accelerate the transit of goods across Central Asia.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Максим Денисов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Motorway

Expanding the Nukus-Urgench Bottleneck

Current engineering works are centered on a 25-kilometer stretch between Nukus and Urgench. To increase throughput, this specific section is being widened from two lanes to four. According to reports from Euronews, construction is approximately 90% complete, with final commissioning scheduled by the end of the year.

Reducing Transit Time through Surface Hardening

The effectiveness of the A380 modernization is already evident on the 240-kilometer segment stretching from Kongyrat to the Kazakhstan border, which was opened for use in 2024. The transition from degraded surfaces to a modernized highway has fundamentally altered the timing of logistics.

Damir Mamutov, General Director of the transport-service company "Promizvest," notes that the travel time between Kongyrat and Beyneu-a distance of 240-250 kilometers-has dropped from 10-12 hours down to 3-4 hours. Beyond speed, the improved road surface has directly reduced the mechanical wear on vehicles, lowering maintenance and repair costs for freight operators.

Funding and Scope

The current phase of reconstruction is valued at $48.7 million. The project is being implemented as part of a large-scale program supported by the Asian Development Bank, aimed at upgrading the physical infrastructure necessary to sustain increased trade volumes between Asia and Europe.