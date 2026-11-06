Turkmenistan to build new 700,000 ton fertilizer plant in Dashoguz region

Turkmenistan has authorized the construction of a new fertilizer complex in the Dashoguz region, specifically within the Garashsyzyk etrap, signaling a direct expansion of its domestic chemical manufacturing capacity. The project, approved by a presidential decree, will be executed by the state-owned Turkmenhimiýa consortium. Upon completion, the facility is designed to produce 350,000 tons of carbamide and 350,000 tons of ammonium nitrate annually. This addition to the industrial base is framed by the government as a dual mechanism to strengthen import substitution and expand the country's export potential in the nitrogenous fertilizer sector. The investment targets the production of specific agrochemical inputs, aiming to reduce reliance on external suppliers while generating foreign currency through the sale of bulk agricultural commodities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Industrial Capacity and Trade Positioning

The decree allocates the construction contract to Turkmenhimiýa, the primary state actor in the country's petrochemical and chemical industries. By centralizing this production under a single state consortium, the project aligns with the broader structural model of the Turkmen economy, where large-scale heavy industry is vertically integrated and state-controlled. The specified output volumes-700,000 tons of total annual fertilizer production-represent a significant increment in the nation's manufacturing capabilities for agricultural inputs. This shift moves the country further along the value chain from raw hydrocarbon extraction to the processing of chemicals for agricultural use, a sector that serves both domestic agricultural needs and international markets. The emphasis on import substitution indicates an intent to secure local supply chains for key agricultural inputs, thereby stabilizing domestic food production costs. Concurrently, the focus on expanding export potential suggests that the facility is also intended to serve as a competitive player in regional and global fertilizer markets, leveraging Turkmenistan's existing energy infrastructure to lower production costs. The decision reflects a strategic move to diversify revenue sources beyond natural gas by developing value-added chemical products, with the incentive structure rooted in the state's control over energy inputs and market distribution.