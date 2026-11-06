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Tajikistan targets up to 40% emissions cut by 2035 if international aid is secured

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

Tajikistan has formalized its updated climate commitments under the NDC 3.0 framework, establishing a tiered system of emission reductions that depends heavily on external financial and technological assistance.

Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Dushanbe, Tajikistan

According to the document approved by the Government on October 16, 2026, the country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by 2030 and 15% by 2035, using 1990 levels as the baseline. However, these figures represent the baseline ambition; the government indicates that these targets could rise to 25% and 40% respectively, provided the necessary international support is secured.

The distinction between these figures highlights a significant gap between the country's autonomous capacity and its potential output under international cooperation. This structure suggests that the broader targets are contingent variables rather than guaranteed outcomes.

During discussions in Dushanbe ahead of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), Bahodur Sheralizoda, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection, emphasized a shift from policy formulation to execution. He noted that the NDC 3.0 goals must now be integrated into sectoral programs, regional development plans, and investment priorities to move beyond administrative compliance toward measurable economic results.

Beyond emission targets, the current climate agenda focuses on several structural reporting and adaptation mechanisms, including:

  • The Biennial Transparency Report;
  • The National Adaptation Plan;
  • The National Strategy and Action Plan for the Conservation of Biodiversity.

The meeting, which included representatives from the National Academy of Sciences, government ministries, and international development partners, served as a coordination point to align these technical documents with the country's broader economic priorities before the COP31 summit.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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