Singaporean patients unaffected by US Tribenzor recall

Singaporean patients with hypertension do not need to adjust their current medication regimens or consult their healthcare providers regarding a specific US pharmaceutical recall, according to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). The agency confirmed that the affected products, which were withdrawn from US shelves in October, are not distributed through local channels in Singapore.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Mockup Graphics is licensed under Free Tonometer on the hand, pressure measurement (display close-up)

The recall concerns Tribenzor tablets, a combination medication containing olmesartan medoxomil, amlodipine, and hydrochlorothiazide, manufactured by Macleods Pharmaceuticals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the withdrawal as a Class II recall on October 26. This classification indicates that using the affected medication could result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, such as the drug failing to provide the intended therapeutic effect, but serious permanent harm is unlikely.

The primary reason for the recall was "failed dissolution specifications.” This means that the tablets did not meet the required standards for disintegration and dissolution in the gastrointestinal tract. In practical terms, this suggests the medicine may not release its active ingredients at the correct rate, potentially reducing its effectiveness in controlling high blood pressure. Under a Class II recall, consumers in the affected jurisdictions are generally advised to continue taking the medication unless instructed otherwise by a healthcare professional.

The specific batches subject to the recall include lot 12251163A and lot 12251163B. These lots comprise 3,528 bottles containing 30 tablets and 216 bottles containing 90 tablets, respectively. All affected units have an expiration date of May 31, 2027. Macleods Pharmaceuticals announced the recall in early October, affecting over 3,700 bottles in the United States.

HSA clarified that because these specific products are not marketed in Singapore, the recall does not impact medicines supplied through authorised local distribution channels here. Therefore, the institutional mechanism for drug safety monitoring in Singapore ensures that only verified products enter the local supply chain, isolating domestic patients from this particular manufacturing quality issue.