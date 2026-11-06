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Singapore to exempt low-risk amusement rides from licensing permits

World » Asia » Singapore

Singapore's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) is moving to deregulate a class of low-risk amusement rides, including battery-operated kiddy trains and carousels, by removing the requirement for installation and operation permits. Under the proposed framework, rides meeting specific safety criteria will be exempt from licensing, while higher-risk attractions such as drop towers and roller coasters will remain subject to full regulatory oversight. National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat stated on Nov 5 that legislative amendments are targeted for implementation by June 2027.

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The regulatory shift addresses a structural mismatch in the current legal definition of "amusement rides.” Existing rules were drafted when the market was dominated by large, high-risk mechanical structures, applying uniform permit requirements to all ride types. This has resulted in compliance overheads for smaller-scale, low-speed assets-such as go-karts limited to 6 km/h with covered mechanical parts-that are typically found in shopping malls and family entertainment centers. The BCA already exempted battery-powered go-kart operators meeting these technical specifications in January, following industry feedback that the compliance burden was disproportionate to the risk profile.

Operational Mechanisms and Cost Implications

The exemption mechanism is strictly conditional on clearly defined safety criteria that will be codified into law. Operators of qualifying rides will no longer need to secure permits, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for new businesses and reducing recurring administrative costs for existing players. Chee estimated that this deregulation would save operators up to $20,000 in upfront costs and approximately $2,000 annually per ride.

Industry stakeholders have responded to the changes with a focus on both financial relief and operational safety. Joyce Lee, director of Uncle Ringo, a carnival operator established in 1984, noted that while only two of the company's roughly 12 rides fall under the deregulated category, the cost savings are welcome. However, Lee highlighted a potential gap in the post-regulation oversight framework: once permits are removed, operators of low-risk rides may not be obligated to report injury incidents to the BCA. She expressed concern that this could affect industry reputation if safety standards are not voluntarily maintained.

In response, operators like Smiley World Singapore, which operates Choo Choo train rides in three locations, indicated they will maintain strict internal safety protocols. Chew Peck Seong, the company's technical manager, confirmed that despite the removal of mandatory reporting for specific low-risk incidents, the company will continue to conduct regular safety checks and maintain public liability insurance to cover potential accidents. This suggests that while the statutory obligation for permits and specific incident reporting is being relaxed, private sector compliance mechanisms will likely continue to define the operational safety standard for these assets.

Beyond the amusement ride sector, the BCA's review is part of a broader government effort to streamline regulatory frameworks. The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Pro-Enterprise Rules Review has engaged over 200 business leaders and reviewed more than 300 pieces of feedback in the past two years. More than two-thirds of the identified issues have been resolved. This includes extending the lease tenure for new greenfield industrial land allocations by three years to accommodate longer construction and planning periods, and simplifying the regulatory environment for venture capital managers to support enterprise growth.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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