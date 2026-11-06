Singapore jails Malaysian for 18 months over 4,300 smuggled vape pods

A Singapore court has sentenced Syed Mohd Ridzuan Syed Yahya, 31, to one year and six months in prison for the illegal importation of over 4,300 vaporizer pods. According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), this represents the highest sentence imposed to date for the importation of non-etomidate vaporizer pods under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.

The conviction follows an enforcement action on July 10 at the Woodlands Checkpoint. Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered the pods, valued at approximately $22,000, concealed within the interior side panels of a vehicle driven by the defendant. Following the discovery, the case was referred to the HSA, which seized both the vehicle and the contraband.

During the proceedings, it was established that the Malaysian national had been recruited via Facebook in June to transport the pods into Singapore. The operational setup involved a third party who registered the vehicle in Ridzuan's name, provided a rented residence in Johor Bahru, and supplied a Malaysian SIM card to coordinate deliveries.

The evidence showed that Ridzuan was promised RM1,000 (S$316) per successful trip. While he received payment for an initial delivery on July 2, he remained unpaid for three subsequent trips attempted later that month prior to his arrest.