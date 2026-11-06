Texas and Georgia governors-elect to pause new data center construction

Voters across the United States have shifted the regulatory landscape for artificial intelligence infrastructure by overwhelmingly supporting measures that restrict the expansion of data centers. According to an analysis by Redbud Consulting, as of Wednesday afternoon, voters had approved 37 ballot measures limiting data center development while allowing only one measure to permit it. This political shift has significant implications for two major states: Texas and Georgia, where new gubernatorial executives have indicated immediate administrative actions to pause construction projects.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Energy and data center in Texas

In Texas, the election of Democrat Gina Hinojosa as governor marks a decisive change in the state's approach to digital infrastructure. Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial race and had campaigned on a platform that included a temporary ban on data center construction. Abbott, prior to leaving office, had already suspended the approval of new data centers, creating an existing regulatory moratorium. Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of investment adviser GLJ Research, noted that this pre-existing suspension allows the incoming administration to maintain the freeze without the need for new legislative action. "Texas already has a moratorium — Abbott built it. All the new governor has to do is keep it in place," Johnson said, adding that the move could stall the addition of 13 gigawatts of data center power capacity.

Analysts suggest that this development affects a substantial portion of the nation's planned AI buildout. Yorkville Ives & Co. technology analyst Dan Ives stated that Texas accounts for 25% to 30% of the data center capacity expected to come online by 2030. Ives told CBS News that the election results confirm a slowdown in the pace of planned construction, estimating that 800 to 1,000 data centers were slated for development across the U. S. to fuel the artificial intelligence revolution.

Similar executive actions are being prepared in Georgia, the third-largest data center market in the country. Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, who also campaigned on pausing new construction, stated she would immediately sign an executive order to enforce a pause upon taking office. Bottoms explained that she intends to review the tax incentives previously offered to spur data center development to determine how to enforce the pause administratively. "I don't think we're going to get a lot of pushback across the state," Bottoms said, noting that many local governments have already taken steps to restrict such facilities.

The broad public sentiment underpinning these regulatory changes is reflected in recent polling data. A CBS News poll conducted this summer found that more Americans oppose building a new data center in their area than favor it, with opposition exceeding support by a margin of more than 2-to-1. This widespread backlash has prompted Wall Street analysts to reassess the trajectory of AI infrastructure investment.

Despite the political headwinds, financial experts caution that a slower buildout is not necessarily detrimental to the broader economy. Stephen Dover, chief market strategist at Franklin Templeton, suggested that the rapid expansion of the data center sector may have been overheated. "It's possible to argue that the AI trade and data center buildout was getting overheated, and this could dampen some of the excessive investment that might not have a good return on capital," Dover said. He noted that while unbridled expansion will be tempered, the overall impact on the macroeconomy is expected to be manageable.

Analysts at Oxford Economics echoed this sentiment, stating in a report that a more restrictive stance toward data centers would stretch the timelines of future projects but that slower construction in the medium to long term would not necessarily be a negative outcome for the macroeconomy. The consensus among economists is that while moratoriums will delay specific construction projects, they are unlikely to halt capital spending on artificial intelligence or reverse the economic boosts provided by these expenditures."