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Randy Villegas wins California's 22nd congressional district

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Democrat Randy Villegas has won the general election for California's 22nd congressional district, according to projections from CBS News. His victory marks the final departure of the House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as no other member of that group remains in office.

Institutional Context and Party Dynamics

David Valadao, the outgoing representative, was first elected in 2012. He lost his seat in 2018 during a wave that saw Democrats gain more than 40 House seats but reclaimed it in 2020. Among the ten House Republicans who voted for impeachment, only Valadao and Washington Representative Dan Newhouse retained their seats until this cycle, with Newhouse now announcing his retirement.

The election results also highlight a significant internal shift within the Democratic Party in the district. Villegas, a progressive candidate, defeated a moderate Democrat in the top-two nonpartisan primary. This outcome represented a setback for establishment Democrats, who had actively intervened in the Central Valley contest to support the moderate candidate. The primary contest unfolded in a heavily Hispanic district, a constituency that shifted away from Democrats in the 2024 general election.

Election Mechanics and Strategic Importance

Several structural and political factors influenced the race. California's congressional map was redrawn in the previous year in response to mid-decade redistricting efforts in Texas, a move that made the district more favorable to Democrats compared to the 2024 configuration. Polling data leading up to the midterms indicated a sharp decline in former President Trump's approval ratings among Latino voters in the area.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana, identified this race as one of the top three or four most critical contests for Republicans seeking to maintain their majority in the House. He campaigned alongside Valadao in September, underscoring the strategic weight of the district in the broader partisan balance of power.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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