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NCPC to Vote on Trump Admin's Arlington Arch Proposal

World » Americas

The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider final approval for a 250-foot triumphal arch proposed by the Trump administration. If approved, the administration has indicated that construction could begin as early as the same day, pending a final sign-off from the Department of the Interior.

The project involves a white concrete structure topped with three gold statues and an eternal flame, to be located at Memorial Circle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge. The Trump administration is proceeding based on a century-old congressional authorization for two columns at the site, asserting that this provides the necessary legal authority to build the arch without a new act of Congress.

Legal Challenges and Judicial Oversight

The project is currently the subject of two consolidated lawsuits. The first was brought by Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian who argue that the structure is unlawful without explicit current congressional approval. The second lawsuit was filed by the governments of the District of Columbia and Virginia, alleging that the project violates federal environmental and historic preservation laws, as well as D. C. building height restrictions.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan is currently overseeing these challenges. While the government has urged the court to allow construction to proceed, citing national security interests and the need for efficiency, the judge has implemented strict notification requirements. The government must notify the court within one hour of any decision by the National Capital Planning Commission, the National Park Service, or the Department of the Interior, and within 30 minutes of any activity related to construction mobilization.

Implementation and Operational Risks

According to administration filings, the construction process is expected to take two to three years, with crews operating 20 hours a day. The initial six-month phase focuses on underground excavation and foundation work.

The proposed structure has faced technical and operational scrutiny:

  • Airspace and Safety: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stipulated that the arch must be continuously lit to avoid becoming a hazard to D. C. airspace. Aviation experts have raised concerns that these specific lighting requirements could create glare or fire hazards.
  • Urban Impact: The D. C. and Virginia governments argue the project would disrupt local traffic, hinder emergency response corridors, and complicate flight paths for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • Site Use: While final renderings depict a monument, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the arch as a "national defense opportunity," and the President previously suggested it would house military personnel and ammunition.
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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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