Electoral Commission corrects roll errors after system fails to flag eligible visa holders

The Electoral Commission (EC) has corrected errors in the processing of voter enrolment applications by adding approximately 6,300 eligible residents and removing about 1,200 ineligible individuals from the electoral roll. Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne stated that the commission had identified a systemic breakdown in its eligibility checks regarding specific visa classes during the lead-up to the 2026 general election.

Le Quesne disclosed that the commission's system failed to automatically flag applicants holding residence-class visas as eligible, resulting in unnecessary requests for additional immigration documentation. "Our system should have flagged that they were eligible to enrol," Le Quesne said. The commission has now verified the applications of these individuals, confirmed their eligibility, and notified them that they have been successfully enrolled and are permitted to vote.

Conversely, the review identified approximately 1,200 individuals who were added to the roll despite holding temporary entry-class visas, such as work visas, or possessing expired visas. Le Quesne confirmed that these entries did not meet the statutory criteria for enrolment. The commission is removing these individuals from the roll prior to the official count. Those removed will be notified in writing that if they have already cast a vote, it will be disallowed during the counting process.

Procedural Corrections and Integrity Measures

The EC has initiated communication channels to inform affected voters, utilizing email from help@enquiries.vote.nz, text messages from 5101, and phone calls from 0800 434 637. Le Quesne acknowledged that the commission has strengthened its integrity checks since the previous election but expressed regret that the error occurred. "We are sorry that this breakdown in our processes was a barrier to enrolling for this group," he said.

The commission indicated that the final numbers of affected individuals may be subject to minor adjustments as the review continues. The current procedural focus is on ensuring the accuracy of the roll before the count concludes, while simultaneously preventing recurrence of the eligibility flagging error in future electoral processes. The commission maintains that people can retain confidence in the overall quality of the electoral roll for this election despite the identified processing faults.