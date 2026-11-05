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Auckland director personally liable for $203,000 in migrant wage breaches

World » Oceania » New Zealand

An Auckland labour hire director has been ordered to pay over $203,000 personally for breaching the employment rights of three Vietnamese migrant workers. Huy Quang Tran, the sole director of High-End Renov Group Limited (HERG), was found liable by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) for failing to pay minimum wage and holiday entitlements, as well as for illegally charging recruitment fees. The total order comprises $132,291.14 in back wages and holiday pay, plus $71,178.75 in penalties, establishing a direct financial liability for the individual rather than just the dissolved company.

Personal Liability and Wage Arrears

The ERA determined that Tran was personally involved in the breaches and must compensate the three affected workers. The company, which supplied painters and plasterers to construction sites in Auckland and Christchurch, entered liquidation in March 2025 and has since been removed from the Companies Register. Because the corporate entity is no longer operational to satisfy the debt, the authority imposed a personal financial penalty on Tran. Authority member Robert Davies ordered that $6,000 of the penalty amount be paid directly to each of the three workers, while the remaining $53,178.75 of the penalties is payable to the Crown. The core of the financial reparation involves the repayment of wage arrears and holiday pay that the workers were legally entitled to but did not receive during their employment.

Unlawful Recruitment Fees and Legal Precedent

A significant portion of the breach involved the unlawful collection of employment premiums. The ERA found that two of the migrant workers each paid $30,000 to secure their jobs with Tran's company. These payments were made in Vietnam before the workers arrived in New Zealand. Previously, there was legal ambiguity regarding whether New Zealand employment law applied to recruitment fees paid overseas. However, a recent October ruling by the Employment Court confirmed that such payments are illegal under New Zealand law if they relate to employment within the country.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) cited the Wages Protection Act 1983, which prohibits charging workers fees for obtaining a job. This case reinforces the mechanism by which the state enforces labour standards: even when the initial financial transaction occurs abroad, the liability for the breach attaches to the employment relationship within New Zealand. Jeanie Borsboom, acting head of the Labour Inspectorate, noted that this ruling clarifies that directors and employers who exploit vulnerable workers, particularly by profiting from unlawful recruitment fees or wage suppression, can be held personally accountable for the resulting financial losses and violations.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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