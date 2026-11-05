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BNZ net profit falls 22.8 percent to $1.157 billion despite credit book expansion

World » Oceania » New Zealand

BNZ posted a statutory net profit of $1.157 billion for the fiscal year ended September 2026, a 22.8 percent decline from the previous year. The primary driver of this contraction was a one-off write-down of capitalised software assets announced in April, but even excluding that adjustment, the bank's net profit fell approximately six percent to $1.41 billion. This reduction reflects the structural pressure on profitability as revenue growth failed to outpace rising operational costs in a tight market.

The core financial mechanism behind the profit squeeze is the compression of the net interest margin, which narrowed by 10 basis points to 2.30 percent. This metric, representing the spread between what the bank charges borrowers and pays depositors, indicates that BNZ is operating in a highly competitive environment for both lending and deposits where pricing power is constrained. While total revenue increased by 1.5 percent to $3.536 billion, operating expenses (excluding the one-off adjustment) grew by 4.2 percent to $1.437 billion. This expense inflation was attributed to technology investments, an increase in frontline staff, and general inflationary pressures, meaning the bank is spending faster than it is earning from its core lending activities.

Expansion of Credit Books Amidst Mixed Economic Signals

Despite the margin compression, BNZ expanded its balance sheet significantly, suggesting a strategy of prioritizing market share over immediate margin maximization. Home lending grew by $4.9 billion, or 7.7 percent, to reach $68.8 billion, marking the fourth consecutive year of gaining market share in this sector. Simultaneously, total business lending increased by $2.6 billion, or 5.5 percent, to $49.5 billion. Chief Executive Dan Huggins characterized the business environment as resilient, noting strong conditions in agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure, although he acknowledged that household confidence remains fragile due to cost-of-living pressures.

Huggins stated that the bank continues to support customer investment and housing purchases, positioning the lending growth as a response to ongoing demand for business capital and first or second homes. Looking ahead, the bank forecasts that barring external shocks, New Zealand's economic growth will strengthen through 2027. This outlook implies that the current cost pressures and competitive dynamics in the banking sector are viewed as temporary headwinds to a broader economic recovery, with the bank betting on increased productive activity and consumer spending to drive future revenue.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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