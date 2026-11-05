Uzbekistan Ministry of Health proposes new rules for online pharmacy sales and medication delivery

Uzbekistan is discussing a draft amendment to the rules governing the circulation of medicines and medical devices. The document, prepared by the Ministry of Health, outlines the procedures for online ordering of over-the-counter drugs and their delivery to end consumers. Public discussion of the initiative will run until November 19, 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Unknown, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pills

Under the draft, the right to sell pharmaceuticals online is reserved exclusively for pharmacies and their branches. Other organizations are not permitted to engage in online trade of medications. Delivery can be handled through the pharmacy's own logistics or via third-party services, including marketplaces and aggregators. Specific transport requirements apply to medications requiring a cold chain: carriers must be equipped with refrigeration units or special thermal containers. Mixed transport of pharmaceuticals with other types of cargo is prohibited.

Sellers are required to provide buyers with a complete set of information about the medication, including the name, dosage, serial number, expiration date, price, and a link to the user manual. The pharmacist responsible for dispensing the medication bears personal responsibility for the accuracy of the shipment and the reliability of the provided data.

The draft grants buyers the right to refuse a transaction if they detect damage to the packaging or discrepancies between the actual product characteristics and the order. If signs of counterfeiting or non-compliance with quality standards are identified, the medication is temporarily withdrawn from circulation. The case is forwarded to the Center for Pharmaceutical Product Safety for inspection. If the medication is confirmed to be dangerous or substandard, a recall procedure is initiated. Response times vary from 24 to 72 hours depending on the level of risk. Information about such recalls is published on official websites, in mass media, and on social networks.

Standards for the disposal of medications that have lost their consumer properties are being tightened. The document mandates the neutralization and incineration of such products at high temperatures. For medications containing live microorganisms, an additional disinfection procedure is required before disposal.

This regulatory update is being considered against the backdrop of the Competition Committee reviewing complaints from pharmacies regarding the actions of wholesale suppliers. According to the committee, suppliers of in-demand drugs are allegedly forcing pharmacies to purchase additional medications not included in the original order. While the new rules aim to regulate market participants' interactions, the text of the initiative does not currently address this specific issue.