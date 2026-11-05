Philippines tourism minister projects 6.7 million arrivals for 2026 based on third-quarter surge

The Department of Tourism (DoT) maintains that the Philippines is on track to hit its 2026 target of 6.7 million tourist arrivals, citing a significant surge in passenger volume during the final quarter of the year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sabang Beach, Palawan, Philippines

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay stated that current data indicates a 3% year-on-year increase, which mathematically aligns with the agency's annual goal. She attributed this momentum to the typical seasonal uptick in travel activity observed in November and December.

"It's a 3% year-on-year [increase]. If you do your math, it's gonna be like 6.7 [million],” Ms. Angara-Mathay told reporters. "There is a normal uptick in the last quarter of the year, so that will help us catch up.”

For context, total foreign visitor arrivals, including returning Overseas Filipinos, stood at 6,484,060 in 2025. The DoT's internal dashboard shows that daily passenger arrivals have risen over the past month, reaching between 12,000 and 13,000 per day, with figures peaking at 26,000 in October. This growth has persisted despite recent hikes in airfares and rising oil prices.

Large-scale events drive inbound traffic

A portion of the recent increase is attributable to high-profile international events scheduled for this month. The Philippines will host the Junior Chamber International (JCI) World Congress from November 11 to 15 and the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings from November 16 to 18.

Ms. Angara-Mathay noted that these conferences are bringing substantial numbers of delegates, who are often accompanied by family members. "In November, we have 10,000 delegates coming here with their families,” she said. The JCI World Congress, held in Clark, is expected to draw over 6,000 representatives from 120 countries.

Push to restore domestic turboprop services

Beyond international arrivals, the Tourism chief is working to improve domestic connectivity by restoring limited turboprop slots at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Since March 29, all commercial scheduled turboprop flights have been moved from NAIA to provincial hubs. This measure was implemented to decongest air traffic and reduce delays for larger jet airliners, but it has increased the friction and cost of domestic travel.

"We are working on bringing back the turboprops in NAIA because it's hard to travel,” Ms. Angara-Mathay said.

She cited feedback from foreign diplomats, noting that even the Malaysian ambassador described it as very difficult to travel to Clark while the railway remains non-operational.

"Hopefully they see that our own people want to travel cannot travel because you have made it more expensive and put more friction into aspirational travel,” she added.