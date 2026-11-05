World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Traditional banking processes vanished in the Philippines: new digital verification reshaped access

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Salmon Bank (Rural Bank), Inc. has integrated the National ID Authentication Services (NIDAS) into its customer onboarding process in partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The move allows applicants to open bank accounts by scanning the QR code on their National ID and completing a liveness check, removing the requirement for physical identification documents.

For Filipino households and small businesses, this adjustment lowers the logistical and time-related costs of accessing formal banking services. By shifting the verification process to a digital, QR-code-based method, the bank simplifies the steps required to establish a financial identity. This is particularly relevant in a market where physical document submission and in-person verification can remain barriers for potential customers in underserved areas.

Salmon Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer Raffy Montemayor noted that with 94 million Filipinos currently registered with a National ID number, the foundational infrastructure for broader financial inclusion is established.

"This integration lets us build on that, making it simpler for millions of Filipinos to open a bank account, while giving us the tools to do it securely and responsibly,” Montemayor said in a statement on Thursday.

Security and System Integrity

Beyond facilitating access, the integration strengthens the bank's internal risk management frameworks. Salmon Bank can now match customer applications against government-held biometric records in real-time. This capability enables the detection of fabricated identities and the flagging of suspicious applications, thereby reinforcing the bank's defenses against fraud.

The collaboration underscores a broader shift toward interoperable digital identity verification in the Philippines. Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General of the PSA, highlighted the partnership as an example of public-private cooperation.

"This collaboration demonstrates how the government and the private sector can work together to make digital services more accessible and secure for Filipinos,” Mapa said.

NIDAS has recorded more than 186 million successful authentications to date, with 73 million of those transactions originating from financial and private institutions. Salmon Bank stated that this integration aligns with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' agenda to promote wider National ID adoption across the financial sector as part of the central bank's digital transformation and financial inclusion efforts.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Americas
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
World
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support Alexander Shtorm Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel? Andrey Mihayloff From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Last materials
Strasbourg authorities forced a radical shift in protest plans
Walnut crusts demanded precise manual pressure: failing to secure the bond ruined delicate textures
Portugal Housing Minister Rejects Dialogue During Street Protests
Traditional banking processes vanished in the Philippines: new digital verification reshaped access
Colombia Targets 2027 Reactivation of Antonio Ricasurdo Gas Pipeline to Reduce LNG Dependence
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Uzbekistan Microfinance Sector Assets Double to 21.75 Trillion Sums Amid Rising Liabilities
Brazil Confirms Fourth Newcastle Disease Outbreak in Santa Catarina
Vivant Energy subsidiary Corenergy to supply power for Casino Español de Cebu under RCOA rules
Public Transit in Rennes Splits As France Protests Force Central Bus Divertions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.