Traditional banking processes vanished in the Philippines: new digital verification reshaped access

Salmon Bank (Rural Bank), Inc. has integrated the National ID Authentication Services (NIDAS) into its customer onboarding process in partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The move allows applicants to open bank accounts by scanning the QR code on their National ID and completing a liveness check, removing the requirement for physical identification documents.

For Filipino households and small businesses, this adjustment lowers the logistical and time-related costs of accessing formal banking services. By shifting the verification process to a digital, QR-code-based method, the bank simplifies the steps required to establish a financial identity. This is particularly relevant in a market where physical document submission and in-person verification can remain barriers for potential customers in underserved areas.

Salmon Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer Raffy Montemayor noted that with 94 million Filipinos currently registered with a National ID number, the foundational infrastructure for broader financial inclusion is established.

"This integration lets us build on that, making it simpler for millions of Filipinos to open a bank account, while giving us the tools to do it securely and responsibly,” Montemayor said in a statement on Thursday.

Security and System Integrity

Beyond facilitating access, the integration strengthens the bank's internal risk management frameworks. Salmon Bank can now match customer applications against government-held biometric records in real-time. This capability enables the detection of fabricated identities and the flagging of suspicious applications, thereby reinforcing the bank's defenses against fraud.

The collaboration underscores a broader shift toward interoperable digital identity verification in the Philippines. Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General of the PSA, highlighted the partnership as an example of public-private cooperation.

"This collaboration demonstrates how the government and the private sector can work together to make digital services more accessible and secure for Filipinos,” Mapa said.

NIDAS has recorded more than 186 million successful authentications to date, with 73 million of those transactions originating from financial and private institutions. Salmon Bank stated that this integration aligns with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' agenda to promote wider National ID adoption across the financial sector as part of the central bank's digital transformation and financial inclusion efforts.