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Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Senators Erwin Tulfo and Francis Pangilinan have formally proposed that the Japanese government remove import tariffs on Philippine-made heated tobacco products (HTPs), fruits, and other agricultural commodities. The move aims to align the existing bilateral trade framework with the current composition of Philippine exports and enhance the country's competitiveness in the Japanese market against European Union competitors.

The proposal was presented during a parliamentary visit to Japan by a Philippine Senate delegation led by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian. The trip coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan. Tulfo, who serves as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, stated that the request specifically addresses the growing demand for HTPs in Japan, a product category that heats processed tobacco to produce an aerosol rather than burning it like conventional cigarettes.

The central economic mechanism at play is the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA). Signed in September 2006 and implemented in December 2008, PJEPA currently provides for the reduction or elimination of tariffs on various goods traded between the two nations. However, the Senate argues that the agreement's scope requires updating to accommodate emerging products, particularly in the tobacco manufacturing sector, to prevent Philippine exporters from being at a structural disadvantage compared to imports from the European Union.

Tulfo noted that removing tariffs on HTPs would not only secure market share for Philippine manufacturers but also expand opportunities for Filipino farmers and exporters under the PJEPA umbrella. He emphasized that this adjustment is intended to strengthen the interconnected domestic manufacturing, agriculture, and export industries, thereby generating jobs and contributing to the broader Philippine economy.

Diplomatic Context

The trade discussion occurred alongside high-level political engagements during the visit. The Philippine delegation, which includes Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Manuel Lapid, Raffy Tulfo, Joseph Victor Ejercito, and Pangilinan, held meetings with Japanese government and parliamentary leaders. Key interlocutors included Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, House of Councillors President Masakazu Sekiguchi, and House of Representatives Speaker Eisuke Mori.

The itinerary also featured engagements with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, the Japan-ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Group, and the Japan-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship League. These bilateral discussions follow a reciprocal visit in September 2025, when a delegation of Japanese lawmakers led by House of Councillors Vice President Tetsuro Fukuyama met with the Philippine Senate in Pasay City. The recent exchange underscores a sustained parliamentary effort to refine the bilateral economic relationship amidst shifting global supply chains.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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