Vivant Energy subsidiary Corenergy to supply power for Casino Español de Cebu under RCOA rules

Casino Español de Cebu, a long-standing heritage institution and private social club in Cebu City, has switched its power supply to Corenergy, the retail electricity arm of Vivant Energy. The move allows the club to diversify its electricity sourcing under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) framework, a mechanism that enables qualified consumers to select their supplier based on specific operational needs and cost structures.

The partnership is formalized through a retail electricity supply agreement covering a contracted capacity of 0.40 megawatts. For the club, the shift is less about a dramatic change in service and more about gaining leverage in managing a fixed, heavy operational expense. Electricity is a core cost for a facility that hosts social gatherings, sports, cultural events, and business engagements for its members and their families. By tapping into the retail market rather than relying solely on the traditional distribution utility, the institution introduces a layer of competitive choice into its supply chain.

"As we continue serving our members and the Cebu community, we also want to make thoughtful choices in how we manage our operations,” said Luis Moro III, president of Casino Español de Cebu. "Our partnership with Corenergy gives us greater choice in our electricity supply, and we look forward to having them as a partner as we carry our institution's traditions forward.”

The RCOA framework, which has gradually expanded access to the retail electricity market, allows consumers to contract directly with licensed retail energy service providers. In this arrangement, the grid remains the same, but the billing and supply relationship shifts to a chosen retailer. For a non-stock, non-profit corporation like Casino Español de Cebu, where funds are directed toward sustaining facilities and promoting Spanish language and culture, controlling variable operational costs is a practical necessity.

For Corenergy, the deal represents a strategic addition to its customer portfolio in Cebu. Marko Sarmiento, vice-president and head of operations at Corenergy, noted the company's intent to support the institution's energy requirements as it continues to serve its members and guests. The agreement underscores a broader trend among established businesses and institutions in the Visayas region to scrutinize their utility expenditures, viewing energy not just as a utility cost but as a manageable component of their business model.